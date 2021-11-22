Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NENTF. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. SEB Equities cut shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of NENTF stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $56.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.49.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, branded content, and events for broadcasters, streamers, distributors, advertisers, and other organizations.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.