Berenberg Bank Increases Grainger (LON:GRI) Price Target to GBX 390

Grainger (LON:GRI) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Grainger from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grainger presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 357.50 ($4.67).

Shares of GRI stock opened at GBX 312 ($4.08) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 313.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 302.26. The company has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 22.77. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340 ($4.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 9.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.32 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.83. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 88 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 334 ($4.36) per share, with a total value of £293.92 ($384.01). Over the last three months, insiders bought 278 shares of company stock valued at $89,384.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

