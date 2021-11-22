MimbleWimbleCoin Price Up 15% Over Last 7 Days (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $69.96 million and $153,911.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 15% against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $6.48 or 0.00011318 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.91 or 0.00342092 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00013337 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00014553 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,793,972 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

