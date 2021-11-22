EnterCoin (ENTRC) Reaches Market Cap of $108,290.81

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $108,290.81 and approximately $29,570.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, EnterCoin has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00047670 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.94 or 0.00228649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00088228 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

