Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWST. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 118.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 792,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 429,408 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at $20,880,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at $15,221,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 194,106 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 178.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,702,000 after acquiring an additional 178,853 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 3,300 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $290,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $655,344.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $86.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 102.21, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.17. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.43 and a 52 week high of $89.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

