First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 401 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in RPM International were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 66.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 616,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,665,000 after acquiring an additional 247,127 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 18.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the second quarter valued at about $6,081,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

RPM International stock opened at $94.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.43 and a 12 month high of $99.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RPM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.83.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

