First Hawaiian Bank Makes New Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $459,177,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% in the second quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,483 shares during the last quarter. Oakmont Corp raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2,918.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 913,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,817,000 after purchasing an additional 883,618 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2,111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 581,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,338,000 after purchasing an additional 555,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,885,000 after purchasing an additional 498,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.07.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $95.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.60 and its 200-day moving average is $102.71. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

