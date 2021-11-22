Green Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICHR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ichor by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Ichor by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ichor by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ichor by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 26,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $594,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $123,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,149,120 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICHR opened at $49.20 on Monday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.16.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

