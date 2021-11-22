Renasant Bank Lowers Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Renasant Bank lowered its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $89.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.33. The company has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $82.96 and a 52-week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

