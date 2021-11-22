Resource Planning Group Has $1.02 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Resource Planning Group reduced its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 494.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $39.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.81. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $34.49 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.