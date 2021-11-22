4,031 Shares in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Acquired by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Resource Planning Group owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 130.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $128.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.93. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48.

