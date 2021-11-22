Brokerages Anticipate Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.18). Ardelyx reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.63). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 132.31% and a negative net margin of 1,386.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARDX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

Shares of ARDX opened at $1.00 on Friday. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $112.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $86,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 249.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 28,212 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

