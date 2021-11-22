Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.1% of Family Legacy Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Alphabet by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.6% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,260,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

GOOGL opened at $2,978.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,846.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2,658.49. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

