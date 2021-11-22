-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Conformis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.06). Conformis posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Conformis will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Conformis.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Conformis had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conformis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other Conformis news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 49,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $59,943.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. State Street Corp boosted its position in Conformis by 13,615.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,080,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after buying an additional 7,028,998 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Conformis by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conformis by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 795,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conformis by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,191,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 784,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Conformis by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,593,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 685,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.99 on Friday. Conformis has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 9.06.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

