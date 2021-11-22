Green Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 1,566 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $44.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 10.03 and a quick ratio of 10.14. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $86.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.80. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.72.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

In other news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $366,581.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $1,413,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,115,132. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

