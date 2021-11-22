Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires 2,325 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,974,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236,125 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,978 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Primo Water by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after acquiring an additional 842,913 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Primo Water by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,267,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,864,000 after acquiring an additional 697,030 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Primo Water by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,205,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after acquiring an additional 319,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $18.57 on Monday. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.85 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 37,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $659,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,411,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $242,804.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,315,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 570,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,508,960. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

