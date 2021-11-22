KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 4,846 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,466 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Shares of WMT opened at $142.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 840,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total transaction of $125,150,896.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,863,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,733,424 shares of company stock valued at $990,740,919 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

