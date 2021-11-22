Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of WEX by 13.8% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 24,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 11.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth about $22,590,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of WEX by 23.6% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 215,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,419,000 after acquiring an additional 41,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 272.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 38,320 shares during the last quarter.

WEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.57.

WEX stock opened at $136.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.42 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.37 and a 200-day moving average of $182.98.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

