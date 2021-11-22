Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 651.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 657.8% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Okta by 752.9% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.58.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total value of $3,547,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total value of $8,991,829.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 137,888 shares of company stock valued at $35,877,252. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $240.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.03. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.08 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of -63.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

