First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $309.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.96. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $223.94 and a one year high of $310.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.