Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys 1,157 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 96.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAJ. UBS Group AG increased its position in Canon by 56.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Canon by 30.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 25,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Canon by 34.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Canon by 324.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 55,692 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Canon by 234.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAJ opened at $22.70 on Monday. Canon Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.32.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Canon had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canon Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAJ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Canon Company Profile

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

