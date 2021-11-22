Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $763,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,703,000 after buying an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $232.09 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $177.90 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.40.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.