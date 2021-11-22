Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 31.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,816,000 after purchasing an additional 402,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,145,000 after purchasing an additional 65,723 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,932,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,430,000 after purchasing an additional 38,139 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,695 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,025,000 after acquiring an additional 376,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.27.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,403,755.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,538 shares of company stock worth $55,401,983. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBAC opened at $344.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.18 and a beta of 0.25. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $369.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $343.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.44.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

