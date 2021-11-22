China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 589,900 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the October 14th total of 737,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 589.9 days.

OTCMKTS:CRGGF opened at $4.69 on Monday. China Resources Gas Group has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75.

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. It operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

