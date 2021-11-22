CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Up 19.7% in October

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 239,500 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the October 14th total of 200,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

CAIXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CaixaBank currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

OTCMKTS CAIXY opened at $0.88 on Monday. CaixaBank has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.