Short Interest in Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Increases By 21.0%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 915,300 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the October 14th total of 756,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

CIAFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Champion Iron from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

OTCMKTS CIAFF opened at $2.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

