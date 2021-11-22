Stonnington Group LLC Buys 3,005 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 82,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 30,905 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,265,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 53,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.08.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $27.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

