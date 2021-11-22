Stonnington Group LLC Has $840,000 Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Stonnington Group LLC decreased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EIX. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $64.90 on Monday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.15. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 131.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.