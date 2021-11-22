Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 239,846 shares of company stock valued at $41,279,631 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $140.95 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.68 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.55.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

