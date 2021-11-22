Head to Head Review: MIND C.T.I. (MNDO) and Its Peers

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ: MNDO) is one of 56 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare MIND C.T.I. to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND C.T.I. 22.25% 27.27% 17.94% MIND C.T.I. Competitors -3.09% -4.21% 6.27%

17.7% of MIND C.T.I. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

MIND C.T.I. has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MIND C.T.I.’s competitors have a beta of 1.33, meaning that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

MIND C.T.I. pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. MIND C.T.I. pays out 92.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 31.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. MIND C.T.I. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MIND C.T.I. $23.40 million $5.38 million 10.89 MIND C.T.I. Competitors $2.01 billion $188.71 million 24.95

MIND C.T.I.’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MIND C.T.I.. MIND C.T.I. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MIND C.T.I. and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND C.T.I. 0 0 0 0 N/A MIND C.T.I. Competitors 331 1441 2328 75 2.51

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential downside of 0.84%. Given MIND C.T.I.’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MIND C.T.I. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

MIND C.T.I. competitors beat MIND C.T.I. on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.

