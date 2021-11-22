Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $171,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $354,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 19.9% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 94.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 70.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

CINF stock opened at $118.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $127.25.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

