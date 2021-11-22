McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,516,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,894,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,077,000 after purchasing an additional 357,360 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,615,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,591,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 526.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 192,096 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.08 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09.

