ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Level Four Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.1% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on COP. Truist raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $69.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $91.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.