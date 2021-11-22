CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 315 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

NYSE DHR opened at $314.13 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.50. The firm has a market cap of $224.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

