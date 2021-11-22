26,000 Shares in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Purchased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. CRA Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 258.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 24,091 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOXS opened at $3.84 on Monday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

