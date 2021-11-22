Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.14 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.94). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.13) to ($4.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.01) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The business had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GBT. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 42.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2,416.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,013,000 after buying an additional 1,272,802 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,111,000 after buying an additional 2,297,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $31.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

See Also: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.