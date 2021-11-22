Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.94). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.13) to ($4.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.01) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The business had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GBT. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 42.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2,416.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,013,000 after buying an additional 1,272,802 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,111,000 after buying an additional 2,297,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $31.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

See Also: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.