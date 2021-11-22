Short Interest in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Rises By 16.7%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 283,700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 243,100 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 719,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUUD. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auddia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Auddia during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Auddia by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 19,482 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Auddia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUUD opened at $2.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. Auddia has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Auddia in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Auddia Inc develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Auddia, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

