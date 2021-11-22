Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DTC. Citigroup began coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

DTC opened at $17.26 on Monday. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

