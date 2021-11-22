Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KIM. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Capital One Financial upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.04.

KIM opened at $23.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

