TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Increased to $710.00 by Analysts at Barclays

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $680.00 to $710.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.37% from the company’s current price.

TDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $696.41.

NYSE TDG opened at $631.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $639.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $633.96. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $517.37 and a one year high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total transaction of $6,271,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,641,065 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

