Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mazda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Mazda Motor stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. Mazda Motor has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $4.98.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.