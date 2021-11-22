GXChain Trading Down 7.2% Over Last Week (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $46.63 million and $6.60 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001875 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,756,646 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GXCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.