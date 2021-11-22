Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Senior Officer Sells C$93,800.00 in Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$93,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at C$219,612.60.

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$13.15 on Monday. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$7.78 and a 1 year high of C$13.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 15.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.56.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.