Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Downgraded by BTIG Research

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $236.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.26.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $116.99 on Monday. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $116.89 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,130 in the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

