GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an "outperform" rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.83.

Shares of GlobalFoundries stock opened at $62.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.40. GlobalFoundries has a twelve month low of $44.48 and a twelve month high of $67.90.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

