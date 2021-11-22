Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FLNC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

FLNC opened at $35.80 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.