Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FLNC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

FLNC opened at $35.80 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.