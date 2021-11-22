Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $59.35 on Monday. Progyny has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 1.69.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $1,790,402.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,097.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 704,585 shares of company stock valued at $41,001,860. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 147.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Progyny by 187.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,187,000 after purchasing an additional 996,896 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,534,000 after acquiring an additional 900,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,637,000 after acquiring an additional 777,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,060,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,598,000 after acquiring an additional 593,429 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

