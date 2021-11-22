Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $774,000 Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in American International Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in American International Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $54.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $62.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

