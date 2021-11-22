Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 124 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 26.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after buying an additional 16,229 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth about $4,652,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth about $716,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 20.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $157.92 on Monday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $155.11 and a 52-week high of $201.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.01. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.18.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.52). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $392.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

