Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 88 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $263.11 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $199.91 and a 52-week high of $264.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.44 and a 200-day moving average of $247.05.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

